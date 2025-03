Brief power outage affects hundreds

VW independent staff

Nearly 740 AEP Ohio customers in Van Wert found themselves without power for just under an hour Saturday night.

According to AEP Ohio media relations, the power went out around 8:30 p.m. and was restored at approximately 9:20 p.m. A crossarm was broken on a pole on Woodland Ave. and AEP crews used the outage to be able to replace it safely.