Convoy offering spring clean up

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Village of Convoy residents have some time to prepare for the 2025 Convoy Spring Clean Up.

Each residence will be able to set out 12 garbage bags and three larger items, such as appliances or furniture. No tires, oil or paint will be accepted.

The village will be divided into four quadrants for the clean up effort. Items will be picked up in the northwest quadrant on Monday, April 28; the northeast quadrant on Monday, May 5; the southwest quadrant on Monday, May 12, and the southeast quadrant on Monday, May 19. Items should be placed by the street on Saturday or Sunday for a 7 a.m. Monday pickup.