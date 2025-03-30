History of local automobile dealerships to be discussed

The history of local car dealerships will be discussed April 6. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Historical Society is getting ready to kick off the 2025 season. Opening day is set for Sunday, April 6. All buildings be open then at 2 p.m. in the Annex, join the Historical Society for an exciting presentation by Dave Kirchenberger on the iconic Van Wert automobile dealerships and the young men who helped shape the town’s automotive legacy.



Between 1910 and 1937, residents of Van Wert had the opportunity to purchase prestigious Auburn automobiles at two prominent dealerships: the Bonnewitz Dealership and the Pennell Auburn Company, which was located at 212 S. Market St. in Van Wert.

The Pennell Auburn Company was owned and operated by Roy Dean Pennell, who sold Auburns and offered luxury vehicles like Cords and Duesenbergs. Remarkably, Pennell began his career at just 21 years old as a distributor, selling these high-end cars to other dealerships.



Kirchenbauer presented this history at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum earlier this year in January and will now be sharing the history locally.