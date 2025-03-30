Water line break…

City of Van Wert Water Department workers spent a sizable portion of the weekend working on not one, but two water line breaks on N. Walnut St. Crews were at the intersection of N. Walnut and First St. at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. They were able to cut out the bad section and insert replacement pipe, and water service was returned to normal early Saturday afternoon. Workers returned Sunday morning to locate a new break that appeared to be a different water line than the one repaired Saturday. A second hole was dug and workers confirmed the crack in the line was further to the north of the previous break. Once located, a 20-inch repair band clamp was installed to fix the problem. Bob Barnes photos