Weekend baseball, softball roundup

Baseball

Van Wert 11 Delphos Jefferson 1

Van Wert started the season with a bang by pounding out 14 hits and cruising to a five inning 11-1 win over Delphos Jefferson on Saturday.

After a scoreless first inning at Russell Fisher Field, Hayden Davis accounted for the first of seven Cougar runs in the second with a home run to center field. Hayden Dowler and Nate Gearhart an RBI single and double respectively, then Griffin McCracken knocked in Gearhart with a single to make it 4-0. Three more runs came after that, one on an RBI single by Case Stegaman, then a Wildcat error plated two runs, including Stegaman.

Cam Werts and Finley Dickinson each hit an RBI single in the third, then Dickinson repeated the feat in the bottom of the fifth.

Delphos Jefferson’s lone run came in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice by Karder Agner. The Wildcats had five hits in the game, including two by leadoff hitter Dean Trentman.

Briston Wise pitched the first four innings for the Cougars and allowed three hits while striking out seven and walking just one. Conner Harris pitched the remaining inning and gave up two hits. Isaac Rostorfer pitched 2 1/ 3 innings for Delphos Jefferson and allowed nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Spencerville today.

Crestview 6 Paulding 3

CONVOY — Owen Heckler drove in a pair of runs and Crestview opened the 2025 season with a 6-3 home win over Paulding on Saturday.

Ayden Hyitt and Braxton Couts each drove in a run for the Knights. Bryson Penix went six innings on the mound and allowed three runs on four hits (none earned) while striking out seven and walking three. Heckler pitched the final inning in relief and struck out a pair of Panther batters.

The Knights are scheduled to host Delphos St. John’s on Wednesday.

Softball

Lincolnview 9 Wapakoneta 8

WAPAKONETA — Lincolnview trailed 6-2 after two innings but rallied for a 9-8 victory over Wapakoneta on Saturday.

Grace Brickner led the way with three RBI, while Sylvia Longstreth drove in two runs. Emma Bowersock went the distance and allowed eight runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and seven walks.

Lincolnview (2-0) is scheduled to play at Tinora on Tuesday.

Delphos Jefferson 15 Van Wert 0 (five innings)

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson scored in each inning on the way to a 15-0 victory over Van Wert on Saturday.

Emma Kunz drove in five runs for the Wildcats.

Van Wert (1-1) is scheduled to host Parkway today.

Crestview 9 Antwerp 3

ANTWERP — Crestview defeated Antwerp 9-3 on Saturday. Game statistics were not available.

The Lady Knights are scheduled to host Coldwater today.