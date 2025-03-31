Gas prices rise sharply Monday, more increases coming

Late Monday morning, gas was $2.83 per gallon for self-serve regular at Murphy USA. By evening, it had jumped to $3.29 per gallon. Unfortunately, due to the approaching summer driving season and tariffs, experts with GasBuddy say pump prices are expected to continue to rise in the coming weeks. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

The trend appears to be changing, but average gasoline prices in Ohio fell by an average of 8.7 cents per gallon through Sunday, averaging $2.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio were 21.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and were 31.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.558 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.54 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon, a difference of 85 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon Monday morning. The national average is up 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 39.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Locally, gas prices started to rise on Monday. For example, self-serve regular at Murphy USA was $2.83 per gallon during the late morning hours. Later in the day, the price increased by 46 cents to $3.29 per gallon. As of Monday evening, all gas stations in Van Wert, except for one, were charging $3.29 per gallon for self-serve regular. The exception was Sunoco on N. Washington St., which was charging $2.99. More increases could be on the way soon.

“As we head into April, Americans should expect gas prices to rise, with a peak that could occur in mid-to-late April,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. ‘While average prices remain well below last year’s levels, we’ll likely begin to catch up, with prices expected to increase. Continued uncertainty around whether tariffs will be implemented on April 2 could also impact pump prices, setting the stage for a volatile period for American drivers.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

March 31, 2024: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

March 31, 2023: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

March 31, 2022: $4.00/g (U.S. Average: $4.22/g)

March 31, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

March 31, 2020: $1.63/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)

March 31, 2019: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

March 31, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

March 31, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

March 31, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

March 31, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)