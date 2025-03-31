Larry Lee Lewis

Larry Lee Lewis, 62, of Haviland, passed away Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Fort Wayne.

He was born on January 22, 1963, in Defiance, a son of Jackie and Judith (Curtis) Lewis, both of whom are deceased.

He is survived by his wife Camillia (Kindell) Lewis. He is also survived by his children, Jack (Crysta Font) Lewis, Dennis (Denise) Lewis and stepchildren, Alexa (Jordan Hershey) Rhodes, Dylan Kline, Noah Kline, Matthew Kline and Teagan Kline; four grandchildren and 10 step-grandchildren; brothers, James Lewis, and John Gibson, and a sister, Carol (Denny Miller) Lewis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Lewis.

He worked in industrial maintenance at Mitsubishi Chemical in Fort Wayne.

He attended the Latty Apostolic Church.

Those wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so from 2-8 p.m. Friday, April 4, at Latty Apostolic Church. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 5, at the church with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, assisted the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.