Ohio Challengers 4-H Club holds meeting

By Kayden Pugh, Reporter

The Ohio Challengers 4-H Club met on March 19 in the Crestview High School study hall. There were 64 members present and three advisors. Four new members were introduced: Avery Fetters, Aria Hunter, Colin Hunter, and Jonathon Fokker.

Members were reminded that April 1 is the deadline for all members to enroll online. They were also reminded that the quality assurance dates are April 8 and 12, May 12, and June 10. If members are unable to attend on one of those dates, there is another quality assurance session on July 8, but it costs $20 to attend. All members taking livestock must go to at least one quality assurance.

Grace Clouse explains to Ohio Challengers 4-H members how to braid a horse’s hair. Photo submitted

At the meeting, Grace Clouse gave a demonstration on different types of braids for horse tails and how to create them. Cloverbud members went to a separate room for their own activities, while the regular members played “Head, Shoulders, Knees, Toes, Cup.” Refreshments were served after the meeting.

The next meeting will be after school on Wednesday, April 9.