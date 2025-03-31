R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

By Quincy Thompson

The Queen of Soul lives on when RESPECT: The Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin takes the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. This high-energy Broadway-style show will light up the theater with soul, rhythm, and timeless hits on Saturday, April 19, promising an unforgettable night of music and celebration. The evening of powerful theatre is presented by OhioHealth and Supported by Roger & Kay Okuley.

The Queen of Soul will live on Saturday, April 19. Photos submitted

This theatrical concert experience tells the story of Aretha Franklin’s rise to fame through her iconic music, powerful vocals, and undeniable influence on American music and culture. With a live band, vocalists, and dazzling visuals, R.E.S.P.E.C.T. takes audiences on a journey through the singer’s life—from her humble beginnings in a gospel choir to becoming the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Expect to hear hits like “Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Think,” and of course, “Respect.” Her music transcended genres, blending soul, R&B, gospel, and pop, and her influence extended far beyond the music industry.

Aretha Franklin’s legacy spans decades and genres. With 18 Grammy Awards and more than 75 million records sold worldwide, her voice became the soundtrack of a generation. She was a civil rights activist, a trailblazer for women in music, and a force of vocal power and emotional storytelling. Her impact still resonates today, and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. captures both the triumphs and challenges she faced as an artist and woman of color in the spotlight.

“This show is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of one of the most powerful voices in history,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert Live. “We’re honored to bring a Broadway production like this to the region, and I truly believe audiences will leave feeling inspired, uplifted, and connected to the timeless message of Aretha’s music.”

Whether you grew up dancing to Aretha’s records or are just discovering her genius, this is a night of music you don’t want to miss. Come celebrate the voice, the story, and the soul of a true legend—Aretha Franklin.

There is an opportunity that evening for a fine dining experience at Willow Bend, as a part of our Buffet Dinner & A Show partnership. For only $25 you can have a variety of flavors sure to be prepared with perfection. Willow Bend County Club is only a short four minute car ride away from the Niswonger. You will be sure to arrive on time after you enjoy this great buffet, open from 5-7 p.m. Call today to make your reservations at 419.23.-0111.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.