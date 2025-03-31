Random Thoughts: hoops, football

SCOTT TRUXELL/indendepent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four and various NFL news and notes. Next week, Random Thoughts will become more baseball centered.

4 times 1

The NCAA Final Four is set and it features all four No. 1 seeds, which feels like a rather rare event.

What a Final Four it is. Houston has played extremely well during the tournament but the Cougars have to face Duke. Florida has played well during the tournament and I won’t be at all shocked if the Gators top Auburn.

Regardless of who wins, it should be a great championship game next Monday. Maybe I’m getting old, but I wish it would tip off before 8:50 p.m.

Prediction

I say this with fairly little confidence, but I’m picking Florida and Duke to be in the championship game. I won’t be at all shocked if Houston gets there though. But I’ll stick with the Gators and the Blue Devils, which probably guarantees it’ll be Auburn and the Cougars.

Tush push

There’s a push (no pun intended) to ban the “Tush Push” in the NFL and it appears to have some support. Some people like it, others don’t. Personally, I think it should be outlawed but I won’t lose any sleep either way.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent. Could it be that no team wants the headache that seemingly goes with him? He definitely marches to his own beat. His short tenure with the Jets was just short of a disaster, even if you give an allowance for his Achilles injury.

I’m guessing he’ll wind up with someone at sometime this year. It might not be until a starter goes down but if someone gets desperate, they’ll sign him.

Jimmy Haslam

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam acknowledged Monday that the trade for DeShaun Watson was a “big swing and miss.”

I could have told him that three years ago.

He went on to say to blame him and his wife Dee. Okay, no problem. I’ve blamed them since Day No. 1.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.