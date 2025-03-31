Real estate transfers 3/24-3/28/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place between March 24-28, 2025.

Integrity Real Estate LLC to Abigail Parsons, Van Wert inlots, lot 1759.

Estate of Brent Perl to Tami Good, Convoy outlots, lot 1; Convoy inlots, lot 170.

Seth A. Moser to Andrew M. Bagley, a portion of Section 24, Union Township.

Estate of Mary Lou Earl, Mary Lou Baldwin, Mary Lou Baldwin Earl to Troy Baldwin, a portion of Section 6, Ridge Township.

Mark A. Bartley, Laurie Bartley to Hannah E. Bartley, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 171; lot 173.

Brian J. Honigford, Brian Honigford to Peggy M. Giller, Middle Point subdivisoins, lot 21; Middle Point inlots, lot 338.

Estate of Barbara McCoy, Barbara McCoy Ex, Kenneth Eugene McCoy Ex to Mary A. McCoy, Van Wert inlots, lot 1025; lot 1028, lot 1026.

Webb Family Trust, George L. Webb TR, Shirley A. Webb TR, Webb Family Trust TR to Nolan Johnson, Nolan A. Johnson, Van Wert inlots, lot 1110, 1111.

Estate of Clair Lewis Crider, Clair L. Crider to Mary Marie Crider, a portion of Section 29, Jennings Township; a portion of Section 29, Jennings Township.

Lee E. Nuest, Paula J. Nuest to Adam G. Nuest, a portion of Section 27, Hoaglin Township.

Moser Family Living Trust, Moser Family Living Trust TR, Gary A. Moser TR, Connie J. Moser TR to Brandon E. Worden, Sarah E. Worden, a portion of Section 30, Union Township.

Ohio City DG LLC to DGB BD Multi LLC, Ohio City outlots, lot 13.

Steven J. Lock, Thomas M. Riggenbach to Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr., Scott inlots, lot 91, lot 92.

Estate of Carl Lichtenberger, Annabelle Lichtenberger to Jonathan Lee Lichtenberger, Shareen S. Lichtenberger, Wren outlots, lot 3.

Julie Kiggins TR, Keith Kiggins Irrevocable Trust, Sally Kiggins Irrevocable Trust, Keith Kiggins Irrevocable Trust TR, Sally Kiggins Irrevocable Trust TR to Sally Y. Kiggins, a portion of Section 2, Washington Township.

Tyler R. Dues to Corey D. Dudgeon, Cirstie K. Deckard, Delphos inlots, lot 485.

VWTC Land LLC to KABJ Properties LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 4315; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 495.

Mary E. O’Daffer, Mary E. O’Daffer Atty, Jacqueline E. O’Daffer Atty, Jacqueline E. Mora Atty to John Thompson Jr., Sharla Thompson to Van Wert inlots, lot 2301.

William L. Fallis, Mary K. Falis to Fallis Family Irrevocable Trust Agreement, Fallis Family Irrevocable Trust Agreement TR, Chad W. Fallis TR, a portion of Section 19, Liberty Township.

Jeannine C. Roediger to Roediger Family Irrevocable Trust Agreement, Roediger Family Irrevocable Trust Agreement TR, Mark A. Roediger TR, a portion of Section 17, York Township; a portion of Section 20, York Township.

William E. Carter, Traci L. Carter to Noah J. Carter, Van Wert inlots, lot 3507.

Roger E. Harting Revocable Living Trust, Roger E. Harting Revocable Living Trust TR, Mary L. Harting Revocable Living Trust, Mary L. Harting Revocable Living Trust TR to Mitchel J. Kraner, Robin K. Kraner, a portion of Section 10, Tully Township.

Pamela Sue Benya, Pamela Benya, Pamela S. Murnane, Pamela S. Freeman, David W. Freeman to Charles R. Rollins Jr., Jennifer A. Rollins, a portion of Section 15, Union Township.

Farmers Grain & Feed Company Inc. to Meeca LLC, a portion of Section 2, Washington Township.