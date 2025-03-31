Tickets remain for Van Wert on Tap

Submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is preparing to present its third annual Van Wert on Tap Craft Beer Festival at the Junior Fair building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 12. Enjoy unlimited tastings of selected wine and craft beer from some of the best breweries in the region including, Moeller Brew Barn, 1820 BrewWorks, Buffalo Rock Brewing Co., Brewing Green, Second Crossing Brew Co., Findlay Brewing Co., Two Bandits Brewing Co., Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider, False Chord Brewing Co., Brewing Green and American Winery and Brewery. IN addition, SmashDogz and Couterie Pizza will offer food for purchase.

General admission tickets (unlimited tastings, commemorative cup and entry at 6 p.m.) are $30 per person and VIP tickets (unlimited tastings, commemorative cup, and entry to the 5-6 p.m. VIP hour) are $50 per person, Click here to purchase tickets.

The Chamber thanked Premier Sponsor First Federal Savings and Loan as well as Central Insurance, Tenneco, Inc., Sister’s Embroidery, Statewide Ford, and Tekniplex for their support of the event.

For questions about sponsorship or ticketing, contact Mark Verville at the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce at 419.238.4390 or email mark@vanwertchamber.com.