A “sweet” donation…

Girl Scout Troop 2024 had a great cookie selling season. Not only were they able to enough boxes to raise money for a troop camp out this summer, but they obtained enough donations to be able to donate 12 boxes of cookies to The Marsh Foundation Foster Care division. Members of Troop 2024 thanked all community members who supported their cookie sales and made this donation possible. The girls hope the foster care families enjoy their cookies and look forward to future community service opportunities. Marsh Foundation Foster Care Director Melissa Snyder is pictured with members of Girl Scout Troop 2024 (from left to right): Cyane, Dakota, Taylor, and Madison. Photo submitted