Concessions sought for concert series

Submitted information

Van Wert LIVE is now accepting applications for local non-profits to use the Fountain Park Rotary concessions stand during the Feel Good Friday Concert Series. This summer there will be six dates available starting with the June 13 concert.

In previous years, non-profit groups have sold concessions and drinks during the concert series to earn revenue that would be used for their non-profit groups. The determination of groups has yet to be decided and will depend greatly upon the number of organizations that pre-register. Organizations who were awarded in last year’s concert series (2024) are not permitted to apply in 2025, but may re-apply in 2026.

To get registered, please contact the box office by phone at 419.238.6722 or by emailing quincy@npacvw.org. The deadline to register is Friday, April 18. Once registration is closed, organizations who have registered will be notified on Friday, April 25, if they are drawn in the lottery. If any open dates are remaining after the lottery selection process, those dates will then be offered to last year’s non-profits to apply.