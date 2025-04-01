Larry Lee Lewis

Larry Lee Lewis, 62, of Haviland, passed away at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

He was born on January 22, 1963 in Defiance, a son of Jackie and Judith (Curtis) Lewis, both of whom are deceased.

Larry Lewis

He is survived by his wife Camillia (Kindell) Lewis; his children; Jack (Christa Font) Lewis, Denise (Sean) Lewis, and Dennis Lewis; stepchildren, Alexa (Jordan Hershey) Rhodes, Dylan Kline, Noah Kline, Matthew Kline and Teagan Kline; four grandchildren and 10 step-grandchildren; brothers, James Lewis, and John Gibson, and sisters, Carol (Denny Miller) Lewis and Melissa (Gary Parker) Lewis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Lewis.

He worked at Goodrich for 25 years. He also worked for American Axle for five years and was currently employed at Mitsubishi Chemical in Fort Wayne.

He attended the Latty Apostolic Church. He enjoyed motorcycles, collecting cars, taking trips and making memories.

Those wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so from 2-8 p.m. Friday, April 4, at Latty Apostolic Church. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 5, at the church, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, assisted the family with making arrangements.

Condolences may be left at bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.