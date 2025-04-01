Latest figures show local unemployment rose slightly

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Once again, one of Van Wert County’s neighbors has the lowest unemployment rate in all of Ohio.

According to figures supplied by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Tuesday, Mercer County an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in February, just ahead of Holmes and Union counties (4.0 percent). Another neighboring county, Auglaize County, along with Delaware County, had the state’s fourth lowest jobless rate (4.2 percent).

Van Wert County fared well in the rankings, coming in tied with Putnam, Defiance, Greene, Franklin and Wayne counties for the 11th lowest rate, 4.8 percent, slightly above the statewide average of 4.7 percent. ODJFS said Van Wert County had a labor force of 14,600, with 13,900 employed.

Another neighboring county, Paulding County, had a February jobless rate of 4.9 percent. Allen County’s unemployment rate was 5.4 percent.

From January, unemployment rates increased in 24 counties, decreased in 38 counties, and did not change in 26 counties. Locally, Van Wert County’s jobless rate increased slightly from the previous month (4.7 percent). In February of 2024, the county’s jobless rate was 3.7 percent.

The counties with the highest unemployment rates in February were Ottawa County (9.3 percent), Monroe County (9.2 percent), Meigs County (8.9 percent), Noble County (8.6 percent) and Adams County (8.4 percent). ODJFS noted three other counties had jobless rates at or above eight percent – Morgan County (8.1 percent) and Huron and Guernsey counties (8.0 percent).

Overall, Ohio had a labor force of 5,925,200, with 5,605,900 workers employed.