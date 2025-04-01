Measles case found in Allen County

Submitted information

A measles case has been verified by the Ohio Department of Health and the Allen County (Ohio) Health Department in an unvaccinated resident under 18 years of age. Contacts of the individual with measles have been notified by public health professionals in their area and are being monitored for symptoms.

Unvaccinated individuals do not have their immune system prepared, nor trained to fight off the measles virus. The MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine provides very strong protection and immunity against the virus. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises all children receive the MMR vaccine series at 12-15 months of age and a second dose at 4-6 years of age. Unvaccinated adults may also receive the MMR vaccine in a two-dose series, 28 days apart. If you were born before 1957 and work in a healthcare facility, you are at risk for exposure, and the vaccine series is recommended.

The Van Wert County Health Department, local pharmacies, and some health care providers can provide the MMR vaccination series. To schedule a vaccination with the Van Wert County Health Department, call 419.238.0808, extension 107 or 103.

Why should you be concerned about the measles virus?

Symptoms include cough, watery eyes, high fever, followed 3-5 days later by a rash. Measles can have serious complications, including hospitalization for bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea leading to dehydration, ear infections leading to hearing loss, and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain leading to brain swelling).

The measles virus is highly contagious. Symptoms may not occur for up to 21 days after being exposed to a person who has measles. Children infected with measles can spread it to others, even before they have symptoms. The virus can live in the air for two hours after the infected person leaves the room. Nine out of ten unvaccinated children exposed to measles will become infected. Unvaccinated people infected with the virus will require 21 days of home isolation. Those unvaccinated who are exposed to a confirmed measles case will require 21 days of home quarantine.

If you or your child has symptoms suggestive of a measles infection, avoid contact with others. Contact your health care provider, walk-in clinic, or emergency department to notify them of your symptoms and to allow for the staff to be prepared should you be advised to visit.

The Van Wert County Health Department strongly recommends that unvaccinated children and adults receive the MMR vaccine to optimize your immune systems to defend against the measles virus.