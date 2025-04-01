Monday is voter registration deadline
A reminder that the close of registration for the May 6 primary/special Election is Monday, April 7. The Van Wert County Board of Elections Office is located at 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 7.
Anyone not currently registered in Van Wert County or who has moved since the last election and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should stop by one of the following locations:
- Van Wert County License Bureau
- Brumback Library
- Delphos Public Library
- Department of Job & Family Services
- WIC Office
- Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office
- Van Wert County Auditor’s Office
- Van Wert County Title Department in the courthouse
- Van Wert County Board of Elections Office
You may also register to vote or update your voter registration online at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/.
Anyone with questions regarding voter registration should contact the Board office at 419.238.4192.
