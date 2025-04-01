School finance meeting…

Ohio Senate President Rob McColley and Ohio House District 82 Representative Roy Klopfenstein met with Paulding and Van Wert County superintendents and treasurers last Friday. The meeting was held at the Western Buckeye ESC in Paulding, and the dialogue was focused on the proposed biennial budget and various financial topics relating to education and school funding. Under the proposed budget, Ohio schools would collectively lose over $100 million in state funding. The discussion was considered very open with in-depth dialogue about school finance. Photo submitted