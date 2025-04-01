Vantage CC to conduct safety drill

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center has announced upcoming plans to conduct a state-mandated safety drill in collaboration with local emergency responders. The drill is scheduled for Wednesday, April 16, but if there’s inclement weather, it will be moved to Thursday, April 17. It will take place from approximately 8:30-10:15 a.m.

This drill is designed to simulate an emergency situation and will involve a full-scale evacuation of students and staff. As part of the drill, students and staff will evacuate the building and relocate to Vantage’s off-site evacuation location.

To ensure safety and efficiency during the drill, N. Franklin St., from Towne Center Blvd to E. Sycamore St. will be closed to traffic. Motorists will need to find an alternative route during the evacuation time.

There will be no need for changes to pick-up or drop-off routines. All activities related to the safety drill will take place during the school day, and students will return to the Vantage Career Center campus following the drill.

“We want to reassure all parents and community members that this is only a drill, and there is no cause for concern,” said Vantage Career Center Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens. “Emergency vehicles will be present at the school and in the surrounding area as part of the simulation. We are grateful for the partnership of our local emergency responders and off site evacuation location in helping us conduct this important exercise.”

“These drills are vital for ensuring that our students and staff are well-prepared in the unlikely event of an actual emergency,” she added.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the drill should contact High School Director Ben Winans at 419.238.5411.