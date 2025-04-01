VW independent baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Baseball

Lincolnview 10 Paulding 2

PAULDING — Lincolnview pounded out 13 hits and won Tuesday’s season opener, 10-2 over Paulding.

Myles Moody had three hits and drove in two runs, while Holden Price, Zavier Kemler and Grant Zielke each had two hits and an RBI. Chayse Overholt went five innings on the mound and allowed four hits and two runs (none earned) with six strikeouts and just one walk. Seth Brant pitched the remaining two innings and didn’t allow a hit, while fanning two.

The Lancers (1-0) are scheduled to open the home portion of the schedule today against Van Wert.

Softball

Lincolnview 14 Tinora 1 (five innings)

DEFIANCE — Ila Hughes tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Lincolnview cruised by Tinora 14-1 in five innings on Tuesday.

Lainey Spear had two hits and two RBI and scored four runs in the win. The Lancers took advantage of five Tinora errors. Eight of Lincolnview’s runs came in the top of the second inning.

Lincolnview (3-0) is scheduled to host Van Wert today.

Defiance 8 Crestview 4

CONVOY — The Lady Knights hosted Defiance on Tuesday and came up short, losing by a score of 8-4.

Leading the Knights were Kaci Gregory and Dakota Thornell with two hits each and one double each.

Crestview (1-3) is scheduled to return to action on Thursday at home against Van Wert.