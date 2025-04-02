Grant to benefit domestic violence victims

VW independent staff

The YWCA of Van Wert County has been named as the recipient of a federal grant to reduce violence against women in Ohio.

The YWCA received a $40,000 grant from the Violence Against Women Act. VAWA grants assist local governments and non-profit community-based organizations in administering justice for and strengthening services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

VAWA funds also enhance the capacity of local communities to develop and strengthen effective law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women and to develop and strengthen victim services in cases involving violent crimes against women.

In total, the Office of Criminal Justice Services awarded 93 grants totalling more than $6 million to local agencies in 46 counties.