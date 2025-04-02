Health Dept. hosting resource fair

Submitted information

The Van Wert County General Health District will host a family resource fair from 5-7 p.m. April 7, at Vantage Career Center.

The family resource fair is a free community event to share local and regional family services to the Van Wert community. This event is designed to connect families with essential services, provide an opportunity to talk to families face to face, and network with other local resources.

The event will feature a wide range of resources, including Medicaid Insurance support information, the Help Me Grow Program and the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) with their wide array of services to help support families. Other agencies that will be available are Family Health Care, YWCA, Rhodes Dental, Westwood Behavioral, Autism Support Squad of NW Ohio and many more.

This event is a great opportunity for family members to learn of services available, register for giveaways, and have some fun. While at the resource fair, be sure to visit a balloon artist and the Touch-a-Truck event, sponsored by by Van Wert County CERT and local fire departments. While there be sure to stop by and purchase some delicious food from some local food vendors.