Latta visits Vantage…

U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-OH5) paid a recent visit to the Vantage Career Center campus and was able to take part in some activities and interact with students. The interaction enabled Latta to experience the hands-on training that Vantage is known for. A presentation highlighted the future of Vantage and the school’s pending additions. After the presentation, some of the students were able to ask questions and present Congressman Latta with engraved coasters as a token of appreciation. The day continued with interactive experiences through some simulations. The CDL instructor gave Latta the opportunity to sit behind the wheel and navigate a semi-truck simulation. In addition, criminal justice seniors guided Latta through the proper traffic stop procedures and other skills needed for the field. Congressman Latta (right) is shown discussing the upcoming 50th anniversary of Vantage Career Center with Superintendent Rick Turner. Photo submitted