Local retired teachers group to meet

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) will begin its program year with a spring luncheon meeting at 12 p.m. Friday, April 11, at Willow Bend Country Club. The luncheon menu includes shrimp pasta, tossed salad, breadstick, gelatin salad, and cheesecake, along with coffee and tea. The luncheon meal cost is $11 and a reservation is needed by Wednesday, April 9, to Jean Minnig at 419.203.0642, or via email, jaminnig@hotmail.com.

Jayne Smith of the Wassenberg Art Center Board will be the guest speaker. Her presentation will include the human need for creative activities at any age and how the Wassenberg Art Center provides many such opportunities for creating, as well as the volunteer opportunities available at Wassenberg.

A VWARTA business meeting will follow the program which will include the sharing of ORTA updates and important STRS information, along with ways to support public education in the current political environment. VWARTA/ORTA members are encouraged to attend.

For more information on the local Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association, contact Deb Kleinhenz 419.203.2283.