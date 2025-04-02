McCoy: be ready for severe weather

With the threat of severe weather this evening, the Van Wert County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management reminds everyone that now is the time to start preparing and reviewing emergency procedures.

Director Rick McCoy advises that the Storm Prediction Center & National Weather Service has indicated there is a substantial risk of Severe Storms anytime after 6 p.m. this evening that could produce damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. There is also a very high flood risk with up to five inches of rain possible between now and the weekend.

Rick McCoy

Knowing what actions to take during severe weather events can sometimes mean the difference between staying completely safe or sustaining serious injuries or even death. The EMA Director has some tips that people should follow to assist them during this storm season.

First discuss a disaster plan at home or at work, then practice a drill just like our school systems do periodically. Be sure you assemble a disaster kit and everyone knows where it is. Pick the safest location at home if a tornado threatens. McCoy reminds people that mobile homes can be very deadly in a tornado and people should have a plan to go to a neighbor or friends home if a tornado warning is issued. If you have a basement in your home, go to the center of the basement under something sturdy such as a table or under the stairway. If no basement is available, do not get under the home in the crawl space. Instead go to the center of the home to a bathroom, closet or small room with no windows.

McCoy also advises that buildings with large span roofs are very dangerous so a church sanctuary or school gymnasium should be evacuated and people should go to smaller rooms or hallways. A department store or grocery store also has problems with roofs collapsing in the center of the building so go to the office or restroom area for protection.

The EMA Director advises that when the public is in an automobile and a tornado is approaching from several miles away, quickly outrun it by heading east and south away from it. But if the tornado is very close with no time to get away, get in the ditch and cover your head.

There are many ways of receiving local severe weather information. McCoy advises that every home and business should own a NOAA Weather Radio. These small radios are activated by the National Weather Service for all watches and warnings and can give valuable time to prepare for weather events. They are particularly important during the middle of the night when people are asleep and unaware of approaching severe weather. The units are available at some Kroger stores, Walmart stores and can be purchased on line. They range in price from $35-$65.

Another option is owning a scanner which has the capability of storing a number of channels to listen too. Not only can people listen to storm spotters but they can also listen to McCoy give severe weather statements over the local Emergency Management Channel at 155.805.

With most people having access to Facebook, it is important to bookmark the Van Wert EMA Facebook page for local weekly forecasts plus Watch and warning information during storm events.

The local EMA Office is also using the Nixle Alert Application. Individuals can go to the EMA website located on Van Wert County’s homepage and once they have found the Nixle app, can enter their cell phone number and email address to get alerts from McCoy.

Most everyone has the option of AM/FM radios and local TV for media updates on approaching storms. It is good to have a battery powered radio in the house as many of our thunderstorms knock out the electricity.

The other warning capability in the county is our siren system. Sirens are an important tool for warning the public and getting them inside to safety. McCoy noted that sirens in the City of Van Wert and villages are used for warning and not for an all clear signal. So even though they are sounded for a period of time during an approaching tornado, they are usually shut off briefly and then turned back on again and will continue to go through this sequence until the tornado threat is past. A good example is the November 10, 2002 tornado. McCoy activated the sirens in the city of Van Wert 26 minutes before the tornado hit. The sirens which are on a three minute timer then shut off and the EMA then reactivated them again. The Director continued to do this for a dozen three-minute cycles.

The local EMA encourages everyone to be safe by using all of the technology that we have available. But also remember that your own eyes and ears are still the best ways of determining when severe weather is close by.