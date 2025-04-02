MP Lions to serve up chicken dinners

Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Middle Point Lions Club will hold a BBQ chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 27. The dinner is carryout only and tickets should be purchased in advance to guarantee a dinner. Tickets are $12 per dinner and meals can be picked up at the Lincolnview Elementary School entrance.

The dinner includes a barbecued chicken half prepared by Fat Kid BBQ, potato salad, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll, and cookies. Tickets can be purchased from any Middle Point Lion, or by calling Lion Micah Germann at 419.605.2706. Proceeds will help the club provide scholarships for Lincolnview seniors.