Trial, other hearings held in local Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

A brief jury trial and four other criminal hearings were held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Court records show Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Jury trial

After a two-day jury trial, Ryan Acosta, 31, of Delphos, was found guilty of endangering children, a second degree felony, and endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. May 8.

Sentencing

Fred Moore, 67, of Middle Point, was sentenced to 30 days in the local jail on a single count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony. He was given credit for time already served.

Probation violation

Bobby Burnett, 30, of Venedocia, admitted to violating his community control by failing to complete treatment. He was then sentenced to 180 days in jail and was given credit for 57 days already served.

Competency hearing

Hunter Pool, 30, of Greenfield, Indiana, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 30. Pool had previously entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity to a charge of felonious assault, a second degree felony.

Change of plea

Leslie Weisenberger, 41, of Mendon, changed her plea to an amended charge of OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was originally scheduled to stand trial April 21-22 on a fourth degree felony OVI charge. Judge Burchfield scheduled sentencing set for 9 a.m. April 23.