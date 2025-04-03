Ringwald, Meyer join Hall of Fame

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Vantage Career Center Alumni Hall of Fame has two new members.

Tressa Ringwald and Austin Meyer were inducted during Vantage’s 47th annual All-Boards Dinner and Alumni Hall of Fame program Thursday night. Both graduated in 2013, Ringwald from Lincolnview and Meyer from Ottoville.

During her time at Vantage, Ringwald excelled in the school’s interactive media program, earning an Award of Distinction and placing fifth in the nation at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) competition. She was a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. After graduating from Vantage, Ringwald continued her education at Rhodes State College, earning an Associate of Applied Science degree.

Austin Meyer and Tressa Ringwald have been inducted into the Vantage Career Center Alumni Hall of Fame. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

She serves as administrative assistant for the United Way of Van Wert County, where she plays a key role in supporting the organization’s mission through graphic design, branding, and digital media. Utilizing tools such as Photoshop, Canva, and Microsoft Office – skills first developed at Vantage – she creates impactful visuals for campaigns, events, and outreach efforts.

Ringwald is also considered a dedicated leader and volunteer and has devoted countless hours to organizations such as the Middle Point Library Branch, Van Wert County Humane Society, and Van Wert Service Club. As a 2023 graduate of the Van Wert Chamber Leadership program she led her class project, which provided new landscaping for the Van Wert Humane Society. She has served on the board of the Young Professionals of Van Wert County and through her photography business, Tressa Lynn Photography, she has donated her time to local businesses and special events.

She serves on Vantage Career Center’s Interactive Media Advisory Committee, participates in open house events, and volunteers as a Business Professionals of America and SkillsUSA judge. She also contributes to mock interviews and the United Way Vantage Day of Caring.

“Being a Vantage alumna has always been important to me, with or without a nomination for awards,” Ringwald said. “I love sharing my Vantage experience and giving back in any way I can. Through my photography business and work at the United Way of Van Wert County, I continue to use the skills I learned to stay involved with Vantage’s mission and serve many organizations in our community.”

During his time at Vantage, Meyer excelled in the network systems program. As Class President and a Regional Business Professionals of America (BPA) President, he demonstrated leadership early on. His experience as a student IT Tech at Vantage prepared him for the next step.

Upon graduating, Meyer enrolled at Baker College, where he was hired into the college’s IT department before he even attended his first class. He was tasked with creating and managing a student helpdesk, an initiative he developed into a successful program. Within two years, his contributions earned him a full-time position supporting the college’s technology department, where he also mentored new students stepping into the field.

He continued his education, earning a master’s degree in information systems, then transitioned into healthcare IT, joining Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. There, he played a critical role in managing technology across a vast hospital network spanning three states and over 20 locations. His work supporting patients recovering from strokes, cancer, limb loss, paralysis, and traumatic injuries fueled his passion for using technology to improve lives.

One of his most impactful projects at Mary Free Bed involved designing a remote-access system that allowed patients with limited mobility to control bedside features using adaptive tools. This experience inspired him to go further, collaborating with the hospital’s recreational therapy team, he applied his passion for gaming to develop custom adaptive controllers for patients with disabilities. His innovations helped patients regain the ability to play their favorite video games, providing them with independence and motivation during recovery.

He currently works at Granger Construction Company and helps project teams and building owners integrate technology into schools, hospitals, event centers, and other major facilities. He has served on the Network Systems Advisory Board at Vantage, guest lectured for students, and volunteered with organizations such as Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walks and Kids’ Food Basket.