Roundup: Thursday baseball, softball

VW independent sports

Baseball

Hicksville 11 Crestview 9 (eight innings)

CONVOY — In a wild and wooly game, Hicksville rallied from a 4-0 sixth inning deficit and defeated Crestview 11-9 in eight innings on Thursday.

The Knights scored a pair of runs in the first when Bryson Penix doubled in Zaine Cerigan, then scored on an error. Evan Hart singled home Penix for a 3-0 lead after three innings, and David Cerigan scored on a Hicksville error in the fifth. After tying the game 4-4 in the sixth, a three run double by Parker Bassett put the Aces ahead 7-4. However, the Knights were able to knot the score 7-7 in the bottom of the seventh, when Ayden Hyitt scored on an error, Penix scored on a Huxley Grose grounder and David Cerigan crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Owen Hecker.

In the eighth inning, the Aces scored four runs, three on Crestview errors. Penix singled in Zaine Cerigan and Hyitt scored on a passed ball, but the Knights could draw no closer.

Penix finished 3-of-5 at the plate with a pair of RBI, while Hart had a pair of hits and drove in two runs.

Crestview will play at Parkway on Tuesday.

Softball

Crestview 8 Van Wert 1

CONVOY — Neveah Ross had three hits, including a three run home run and a double and Crestview defeated Van Wert 8-1 on Thursday.

Kaylee Mollenkopf finished with three hits and Alli Thatcher pitched a complete game with five strikeouts. Emma Haines scored Van Wert’s lone run in the first.

The Lady Knights (2-3) are scheduled to travel to Miller City tonight and Van Wert (1-2) is scheduled to play at Bryan on Saturday.