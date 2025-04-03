Second arrest made in recent meth bust

VW independent staff

A second arrest has been made in connection with a recent meth bust in Van Wert.

Brooke Ebel-Blom

Brooke Ebel-Blom was arrested by Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday. She was taken into custody after going to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility to visit Justin Blom, 33, an inmate from Van Wert who was arrested last Thursday after a joint investigation by the Van Wert Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office turned up a substantial amount of meth and multiple guns at his S. Vine St. home.

Ebel-Blom is currently charged with complicity in the commission of an offense, a second degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.

Blom is facing a charge of possession of drugs, a second degree felony.