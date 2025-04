Van Wert receives over 2 inches of rain

VW independent staff

A Flood Watch remains in effect for several counties, including Van Wert County, until 8 a.m. Sunday. Heavy rain fell throughout the area twice on Wednesday, once during the early morning hours and again late at night. According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, a total of 2.3 inches of rain fell at the EMA office.