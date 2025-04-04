Alice L. Sipe

Alice L. Sipe, 98, of Willshire, passed away on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Hearth and Home in Van Wert.

She was born on November 24, 1926, in Decatur, Indiana, to Harold W. Gilpin and the late Naomi I. (Helm) Gilpin-Kingsley, who both preceded her in death. Alice was united in marriage to Robert L. Sipe on April 9, 1944, in Decatur, Indiana and he preceded her in death on February 10, 2014.

She retired in 1988 from CTS in Berne with 20 years of service. She also worked part-time at Walmart from 1994-1998.

Alice loved the outdoors and gardening. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and seamstress work, along with cooking and baking. Alice was also a ham radio operator, which this unique interest allowed her to connect with others. She loved her little dogs Max 1 and Max 2.

Survivors include her daughter, Pamela K. Osborn of Van Wert; son, R. Steve (Beatriz) Sipe of Apple Valley, California; daughter, Linda J. (Chuck) Owens of Cicero; daughter, Kim R. (Larry) Dailey of Decatur, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Alice was preceded in death by her son, Greg L. Sipe; daughter, Connie S. Miller; grandson, Christopher D. Osborn; granddaughter, Suzie Schlosser; great-grandson, Alexander Girod, and sister, Lucretia M. Allshouse.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 14, at Praise Point Church in Willshire with Pastor Brandon Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope (Willard) Cemetery in rural Berne, Indiana. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals, and Hearth & Home Assisted Living, Van Wert.

Arrangements were made by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur.