Elks donation…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $200 to the Van Wert County Council on Aging. The money will help support COA’s Purse Bingo fundraiser, scheduled for June 13. The agency will use the donation to purchase designer handbags which will be displayed and used as bingo prizes. COA transports seniors every day to medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies or social service appointments free of charge. COA has served senior citizens of the community for 44 years. Without these vital services, many of the county’s seniors would be forced to enter long-term care facilities. Through fundraisers such as this, the agency will be able to continue and expand their much-needed services for our senior citizens. Pictured above are COA Executive Director Kevin Matthews (left) and Leading Knight Michael Martz. Photo submitted