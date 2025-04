FOP donations…

FOP Lodge 62 President Bruce Showalter presents a $2,000 donation to the Portal 2:20 Teen Center Executive Director Julie Burk for kitchen equipment at the N. Washington St. facility. Bottom photo: Showalter with a $4,000 donation to Van Wert Youth Baseball for sponsorship and support. FOP officers Adam Wehage and Bryon Wells are also pictured, along with Youth Baseball President Ben Price. Photos submitted