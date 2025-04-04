Vantage officials want existing PI levy to be permanent

Superintendent Rick Turner (left) shares his monthly report to the school board while High School Director Ben Winans listens to the information. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Vantage Career Center’s permanent improvement levy will be on the November, 2025 general election ballot, but there will be a change from previous levies.

During Thursday night’s Vantage school board meeting, Superintendent Rick Turner said there won’t be an increase, but he requested the .7 mill levy become a continuing levy, instead of renewing it every five years.

“This levy will not raise taxes, it is not new money,” Turner emphasized. “It is, however, critical funding for us to be able to purchase equipment needed to stay up to date with what employers of our students prioritize. The need for Vantage to have up to date equipment to train our students will never go away, especially as our jobs continue to be more technical in nature.”

Turner also explained the permanent improvement levy was first approved in 1996 and has been renewed five times since then. Later in the meeting, the board unanimously approved a resolution for the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office to certify paperwork for the levy.

During his report to the board, Turner said architects from Toledo-based Munger and Munger + Associates Architects Inc. have met with high school and adult medical staff, have toured the labs of all of Vantage’s medical programs and plan to present an initial floor plan on Tuesday, April 8. He added work will continue to come up with a final design for the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers. The firm is in charge of renovating and repurposing the building at 525 Augustine Drive, across the street from the main Vantage campus.

Vantilburg Excavating staked out the foundation this week for Vantage’s fire training facility and Turner said installation will begin soon, weather permitting.

In a brief written report, High School Director Ben Winans said the annual senior awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. May 19 in the gymnasium at Van Wert High School. Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said paperwork has been submitted for a $50,000 welding grant. Review and approval of the request will take approximately two months.

During the meeting, which lasted less than 15 minutes, the board approved a number of personnel items for the upcoming school year, including Anna Baker, early childhood education instructor/preschool director; Kayla Cross, school nurse; Pearce Dietrich, social studies instructor; Stephanie Hanneman, school counselor; Brent Hoersten, electrical instructor; Alayna Kistler, intervention specialist; Audree Markward, health technology instructor; Zach Miller, criminal justice instructor; Kelly Moreno, preschool head teacher; Emma Mueller, English instructor; Amolia Pope, intervention specialist; Gregory Puthoff and Alexandria Sarno, math instructors; Eric Schwab, intervention specialist; Susan Smith, cosmotology instructor; Brooke Webster, intervention specialist, and Sydney Wilke, family/consumer science instructor at Van Wert City Schools. Audrey Chavez was approved as phlebotomy coordinator and Nicole Smith as a police academy instructor for adult education for the remainder of the current school year.

Board members accepted the retirement-resignation of Pam Knodel, media center coordinator, effective June 1.

In other business, the board approved several agenda items, including:

A College Credit Plus memorandum of understanding and data sharing agreement with James A. Rhodes State College.

An out-of-state travel request for the early childhood education/preschool program to the Fort Wayne Zoo on April 29.

Overnight travel for Mike Miller, ag and industrial power technology instructor, and three students to attend the FFA Outdoor Power state competition in Wooster April 16-17.

A field trip for Daniel Joyce, Part 107 instructor and students to Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne April 16-17.

Out-of-state travael for Chris Miles, construction equipment technology instructor, Deb Richardson, construction equipment technology aide, Larry Davis, auto technology instructor and two students to attend the SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta, Georgia June 22-28.

A field trip for Wendy Baumle, sports exercise therapy instructor and students to the Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball complex and Sports One ice arena in Fort Wayne on April 14.

Bids of $96,640 and $103,600 from Bluffton Paving Inc. to resurface a portion of the parking lot and to pave the remainder of the CDL driving lot.

A permanent improvement equipment purchase list.

A settlement agreement with an adult education practical nursing student.

Before adjourning, the board met in executive session to consider personnel matters, but no action was taken afterward. Thursday’s meeting was followed by Vantage’s annual All-Boards Dinner and Hall of Fame Alumni induction ceremony.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 1, in the district conference room.