Writers’ Conference expands seating
PAULDING — Due to the significant level of interest expressed in the Paulding County Carnegie Library’s second annual Writers’ Conference on Saturday, April 12, the library has announced that it is expanding the number of seats available for participants.
The conference will showcase area published authors who will share their experience of writing fiction, mystery, poetry, non-fiction, and more. Everyone in the community and the surrounding area is invited to attend.
Event Highlights
- Published writers will discuss and share the process of creating, writing and publishing.
- Fiction, mystery, poetry, and non-fiction genres will be explored in depth.
- Attendees will have the opportunity to meet other aspiring writers in the area.
- Keynote address by Anna Lee Huber, award-winning author of over twenty novels.
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, April 12
- Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (doors will open at 8:30 a.m.)
- Advance regestration is required
- Location: Paulding County Carnegie Library, 205 S. Main St, Paulding
- Cost: $40, which includes breakfast and lunch.
- Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Library Association
- To register: call 419.399.2032 or email amccauley@mypccl.org.
