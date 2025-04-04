Writers’ Conference expands seating

Submitted information

PAULDING — Due to the significant level of interest expressed in the Paulding County Carnegie Library’s second annual Writers’ Conference on Saturday, April 12, the library has announced that it is expanding the number of seats available for participants.

The conference will showcase area published authors who will share their experience of writing fiction, mystery, poetry, non-fiction, and more. Everyone in the community and the surrounding area is invited to attend.

Event Highlights

Published writers will discuss and share the process of creating, writing and publishing.

Fiction, mystery, poetry, and non-fiction genres will be explored in depth.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet other aspiring writers in the area.

Keynote address by Anna Lee Huber, award-winning author of over twenty novels.

Event Details