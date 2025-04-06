House OKs Agriculture Appreciation Act

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS—State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Bob Peterson (R-Sabina) have announced the Ohio House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill 65, the Agriculture Appreciation Act.

Roy Klopfenstein

This legislation, sponsored by Klopfenstein and Peterson, will codify the following important agriculture days in state law:

FFA Week, the last full week of February

4-H Week, the week ending in the second Saturday of March

National Farmers Market Week, the first full week of August

Ohio Soil Health Week, the second full week of November

Stormwater Awareness Week, the first full week of October

Agriculture Day, March 21

Farmer’s Day, October 12

“Agriculture is Ohio’s largest industry,” Klopfenstein said. “It is important for us to not only recognize, but celebrate those of us who enjoy the safest, most affordable, and most abundant food supply in the world.”

“I am excited to honor and recognize Ohio’s Agriculture Industry on these special days and hope Ohioans will appreciate the food fiber and fuel produced by farmers every day,” said Peterson.

Agriculture is Ohio’s number one industry, having an economic impact of more than $100 billion and employing one out seven Ohioans. Additionally, Ohio is home to more than 75,000 farms, 90 percent of which are family owned.