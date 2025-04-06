Jason Alan Chivington

It is with a heavy heart that we say our farewells to Jason Alan Chivington. He passed away at his home on March 27, 2025, at the age of 46.

Jason was known for his infectious smile, kind soul and his ability to make everyone feel welcome.

Jason is now reunited with his son, Justin Chivington, who passed away on August 17, 2023.

He is survived by his daughter, Brianna Chivington; his grandson, Benson Chivington; his father, Bill Chivington; his mother, Cathy Arganbright; his sister Celeste (Chivington) Schmehl; brothers, Jon Hire and Will Chivington and he is survived by many other family members that love and miss him dearly.

A celebration of life will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert on May 2.

Per his request, half of his ashes will be dispersed into space while the other half will be spread on the beaches of California, so that he may remain with us in heaven and on earth.

Donations in his memory may be directed to the family made payable to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.