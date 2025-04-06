Pot dispensary coming to Paulding County

VW independent staff

ANTWERP — Neighboring Paulding County will soon have a marijuana dispensary.

Zen Leaf Antwerp will be housed in the former Antwerp Norfolk & Western Rail Depot on the western edge of the village. Antwerp Village Council agreed to sell the historic depot last summer for $500,000. However, a councilman who voted against the sale filed suit in Paulding County Common Pleas Court, claiming a violation of state laws. However, Paulding County Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany R. Beckman ruled against him earlier this year.

The dispensary, which will sell medical and recreational marijuana, is expected to open in mid-to-late May.