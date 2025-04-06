Tough day for softball, baseball teams

VW independent sports

Softball

Fairview 17 Lincolnview 13

SHERWOOD — Lainey Spear, Ila Hughes and Emerson Walker each hit home runs but Lincolnview fell to Fairview in a high scoring affair, 17-13 on Friday. 10 of Fairview’s runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Walker’s home run was a grand slam and Spear went 3-of-4 with a two run homer, while Hughes hit a solo home run.

Lincolnview (3-1) is scheduled to host Coldwater today.

Miller City 8 Crestview 7

MILLER CITY — Delaine Balliet, Alli Thatcher and Emma Ward each drove in two runs but Crestview came up short in an 8-7 loss at Miller City on Friday.

Crestview (2-4) is scheduled to host Shawnee today.

Baseball

Minster 6 Crestview 5

MINSTER — Minster scored a run in the bottom of the seventh which gave the Wildcats a 6-5 walkoff win over Crestview on Friday.

Zaine Cereghin, Ayden Hyitt, Hayden Buuck and Braxton Couts each had an RBI for the Knights and all of Crestview’s runs came in the fourth and fifth innings. Trailing 2-0 to start the fourth inning, Buuck singled in Owen Heckler, Evan Hart scored on a sacrifice fly by Couts and Buuck scored on a walk by Penix. Cereghin scored on a bases loaded walk in the fifth and Hyitt singled and drove in Heckler.

Crestview will play at Fort Jennings on Wednesday.