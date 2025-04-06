U.S. Semiquincentennial celebration starting locally

VW independent staff/submitted information

The United States Semiquincentennial will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence, and America 250: Van Wert County will kick off the celebration along with the rest of the nation on Friday, April 18, with “Two Lights For Tomorrow.” In honor of Paul Revere’s “Midnight Ride” the Van Wert County Historical Society is asking every city/village building, along with businesses and residents to place two lights out that day. The Van Wert County Commissioners will be placing lights in the crow’s nest of the courthouse.

The Two Lights for Tomorrow event seeks to illuminate the path forward by honoring the pivotal moments of America’s history, with a special focus on the historic ride that signaled the beginning of the America Revolution. This milestone event symbolizes a commitment to innovation, unity, and hope as the nation reflects on its journey and looks forward to the next 250 years.

.Van Wert County is currently planning a variety of community events for 2025. Anyone interested in helping with the celebration should contact Theresa Mengerink at webmaster@historicalvanwert.com.