Cell phones to be banned in schools?

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — While schools throughout Ohio have been directed to establish cell phone policies during the school day, there is now an effort ban student use of cell phones altogether during the school day.

A press conference has been scheduled for Tuesday in sport of Senate Bill 158, which would prohibit such use at school. The bill is sponsored by Senator Jane Timken (R-Jackson Township). The press conference will be hosted by Governor Mike DeWine.

Governor DeWine introduced similar language to ban cell phones in schools as part of his executive budget proposal. Following the enactment of a new law last year requiring school districts to implement policies to address the use of cell phones in schools, many districts that chose to ban cell phones have already noted improvement in student engagement, attendance, grades, socialization, and communication.

The Governor will also be joined for the press conference by Tina Husted, former Second Lady of Ohio and a champion for protecting children online. As Second Lady, Husted supported Braden’s Law. Signed by Governor DeWine in January, Braden’s Law takes effect this week, making sexual extortion a felony offense in Ohio.

During the press conference, Husted will discuss strategies parents can use to be more aware of what their children are doing on their phones, including having regular and open conversations with their children about the dangers they may face online so they know what to do and who to turn to if they feel unsafe.