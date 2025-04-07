Early in-person voting has started for May 6 election

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Early in-person voting is now underway for the May 6 special/primary election.

Those going to vote will notice the local ballot is extremely light. There are no local partisan races this year and in terms of local issues, just four are on the ballot, along with one statewide issue.

Here are the local issues:

Van Wert County OSU Extension proposed tax levy renewal (0.35 mills).

City of Delphos proposed municipal income tax for parks and recreation (0.25 percent).

Delphos City School District proposed income tax renewal for current expenses (0.5 percent).

Parkway Local School District proposed income tax renewal for current expenses (1 percent).

State Issue 2 – a proposed constitutional amendment to fund public infrastructure capital improvements by issuance of bonds.

Early ballots may be cast at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert. Here are the early in-person voting hours for April and May, as set by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office:

April 8-11: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 21-25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 28: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

April 29: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

April 30 – May 2: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

May 3: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 4: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Board of Elections reminds voters they must have an updated photo ID for voting. The BMV can issue an interim ID card which can be used with your Ohio Driver’s License.

The November ballot will include village and city council races, along with school board and township trustee races.