Famous illusionist coming to NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

World-renowned illusionist Rick Thomas is bringing his jaw-dropping magic and mind-blowing illusions to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 26, and it’s a show you won’t want to miss. This show is presented by First Federal of Van Wert and supported by Bruce and Julie Kennedy. With a career that spans decades and stages across the globe — from Vegas showrooms to international tours — Rick Thomas delivers a performance that blends magic, dance, music, and storytelling into an unforgettable experience for the entire family.

What’s even more magical than the performance? The price. This is world-class entertainment, right in your own backyard, and we’re making it even more accessible with a special offer just for this week. For a limited time only, starting Wednesday and ending on Sunday, when you purchase four tickets to Rick Thomas you’ll receive 25 percent off your order with our Family 4-Pack Sale. It’s the perfect chance to gather your crew and enjoy a night out without breaking the bank.

Rick Thomas will be at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Saturday, April 26. Photo submitted

This isn’t just a magic show—it’s an immersive spectacle that leaves audiences of all ages stunned and inspired. From breathtaking levitation to disappearing acts and unexpected twists, Rick Thomas crafts illusions that must be seen to be believed. It’s live entertainment at its finest, and the kind of show that sparks wonder and creates memories to last a lifetime.

We know how important it is for families and friends to have access to fun, meaningful, and affordable experiences. That’s why we’re excited to extend this exclusive discount and bring a top-tier performance like Rick Thomas to our local community. There’s no need to travel far or spend a fortune to see a Vegas-caliber show—just head to the Niswonger!

What are you waiting for? Take advantage of this limited-time Family 4-Pack Sale and come experience the magic with your own eyes. The illusions are real—but this deal won’t last long!

There is an opportunity that evening for a fine dining experience at Willow Bend, as a part of our Buffet Dinner & A Show partnership. For only $25 you can have a variety of flavors sure to be prepared with perfection. Willow Bend Country Club is only a short four minute car ride away from the Niswonger. You will be sure to arrive on time after you enjoy this great buffet, open from 5-7 p.m.. Call today to make your reservations at 419.238.0111.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.