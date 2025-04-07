Hospital unveils new equipment

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital has introduced a new United Imaging PET/CT Scanner to enhance patient care by increasing imaging capabilities and efficiency.

The updated system brings high-speed scanning, lower patient radiation doses, and an improved patient experience.

“Faster scanning increases efficiency and leads to a more comfortable experience for our patients,” said Taylor Dahlinghaus, Manager of Radiology Support Services at Van Wert Hospital. “We remain dedicated to delivering the latest advancements in diagnostic imaging, enhancing patient care, and improving access to high-quality healthcare services in our community.”

The updated technology also allows patients to select sound and lighting for a personalized experience which includes skylights, murals, and an integrated music system. The increased signal allows the exam time to happen faster without compromising image quality. All these factors can help reduce a patient’s feeling of claustrophobia.

This advancement is in addition to the state-of-the-art Computed Tomography (CT) Unit that was installed at Van Wert Hospital in late 2024 as part of a $1 million investment.