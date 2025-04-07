Local man celebrates 100th birthday

VW independent staff/submitted information

Albert Miller

Five generations of loving family members and friends gathered at Homestead Assisted Living in Van Wert on Sunday, April 6, to celebrate a very special occasion – the 100th birthday of Albert Miller, a resident at the facility.

He was born April 6, 1925, one of nine children to Amish parents, and moved to Van Wert in 1963, married Betty Thomas and had three children – Daniel Miller of Florida (deceased), Albert Miller Jr. of Sherwood, and Nancy Keith of Van Wert, along with two stepchildren, Virginia Player and Robert Thomas.

He was a career truck driver and drove for several local companies well into his 70s. Those companies were Tecumseh, Aeroquip and Store and Haul. Albert was also very active in the Van Wert local Elks lodge, Lodge 1197 and was a former Exalted Ruler of the Lodge. He was also an avid gardener and loved to play golf.