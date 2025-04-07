OHSAA announces state tourney venues

Submitted information

COLUMBUS – Spring sports are underway across Ohio and the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the dates and host venues for the state tournaments.

The College of Wooster will host the boys tennis state tournament for the second consecutive year and Wittenberg University will host the boys volleyball state tournament for the third consecutive year. The track and field state tournament returns to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University after being hosted at Welcome Stadium in Dayton last year due to renovation. The lacrosse state finals return to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus for the fourth-consecutive year.

The softball and baseball tournaments both expand from four divisions to seven divisions this year. All 21 softball state tournament games will be played in Akron at historic Firestone Stadium, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. All 21 baseball state tournament games will also be played in Northeast Ohio, with Canal Park in Akron hosting 13 of the games, including all seven championship games, and Thurman Munson Stadium in Canton hosting eight semifinal games. The baseball state tournament divisional order remains the same as published in the 2025 baseball regulations.

BOYS TENNIS (two divisions)

May 29-30 at The College of Wooster

First round and quarterfinals on Thursday, May 29. Semifinals and finals on Friday, May 30.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (two divisions)

May 30-31 at Wittenberg University

Semifinals on Friday, May 30. Championship matches on Saturday, May 31.

SOFTBALL (seven divisions)

June 4-8 at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Wednesday, June 4 – Division IV and VII semifinals

Thursday, June 5 – Division V semifinals; Division IV and VII championships

Friday, June 6 – Division III and VI semifinals; Division V championship

Saturday, June 7 – Division II and I semifinals; Division III championship

Sunday, June 8 – Division VI, II and I championships

TRACK AND FIELD (three divisions for girls and boys, moving to five divisions in 2026)

June 6-7 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, The Ohio State University

Schedule: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Track-Field/2025/2025TrackStateMeetSchedule.pdf

Facility Site Map: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Track-Field/2025/2025TrackStateMeetMap.pdf

7th-8th Grade State Tournament at Hilliard Darby High School on Saturday, May 17

LACROSSE (two divisions for girls and boys)

State semifinals June 3-4 at sites around Ohio

Championships June 7-8 at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Saturday, June 7 – girls championships

Sunday, June 8 – boys championships

BASEBALL (seven divisions)

June 12-15 at Canal Park in Akron and Thurman Munson Stadium in Canton

Divisional order same as published in 2025 baseball regulations

Thursday, June 12 – Division VII semifinals at Canal Park

Friday, June 13 – Division III and V semifinals at Canal Park; Division II and IV semifinals at Thurman Munson Stadium

Saturday, June 14 – Division VI and I semifinals at Thurman Munson Stadium; Division VII, III, V and II championships at Canal Park

Sunday, June 15 – Division IV, VI and I championships at Canal Park