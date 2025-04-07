Prep baseball, softball roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 3 Parkway 2

At Russell Fisher Field, Van Wert snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fifth and the Cougars held on to beat Parkway 3-2 on Monday.

Cam Werts singled in Case Stegaman, then Briston Wise scored what proved to be the winning run when Hayden Dowler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The Cougars finished with five hits. Hayden Davis pitched the first four innings and gave up a run on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks, then Hayden Dowler went the remaining three innings and allowed a run on five hits with a strikeout and a walk.

Van Wert (2-0) will open WBL at Kenton today and Parkway will host Allen East on Wednesday.

Lincolnview 24 Ottoville 1 (five innings)

The Lancers pounded out 19 hits and rolled to a 24-1 win over Ottoville in five innings on Monday.

Gavin Evans went 4-4 at the plate, including a pair of doubles, and five RBI, while Chayse Overholt also went 4-4 and two RBI. Myles Moody added three hits and four RBI, and Case Young, Seth Brant and Max Hammons each drove in two runs. All of Lincolnview’s runs came in the first three innings. The Lancers scored nine runs in the first inning, added two more in the second, then plated 13 runs in the third. Three pitchers – Graham Kill, Moody and Zavier Kemler combined to hold the Big Green to just one hit. Kill went the first three innings and gave up a run on one hit with six strike outs. Moody pitched the fourth inning and struck out a pair of Ottoville batters, then Kemler came on in the fifth and also struck out two.

The Lancers, who have 48 hits in their first three games, will play at Ayersville today.

Softball

Lincolnview 12 Coldwater 2 (six innings)

A seven run first inning propelled Lincolnview to a 12-2 six inning win over visiting Coldwater on Monday.

Ashlyn Price drove in a pair of runs in the first inning and went on to finish with three RBI on two hits. Lainey Spear had a pair of hits and drove in two runs and Ila Hughes, Grace Brickner and Quinlon Walker each drove in a run. Emerson Walker finished the game with an inside the park home run. On the mound, Emma Bowersock went the distance and gave up just four hits while striking out six and walking two.

Lincolnview will host Parkway today.

Shawnee 17 Crestview 14

CONVOY — Crestview carried a 12-6 lead into the seventh inning but Shawnee exploded for 11 runs in the top half of the inning, then held on to defeat the Lady Knights 17-14 on Monday.

Kacie Carroll and Taylor Lichty each hit two-run doubles in the seventh, and Anna Menke had a two-run home run. Violet Dirr had a two-run single in the first for Crestview, then Dakota Thornell tripled in two runs in the third. Thornell also had a two-run double in the fourth and finished with four hits and six RBI, while Dirr drove in three runs. Crestview finished with 14 hits while Shawnee had 20 hits.

Crestview will play at Parkway on Wednesday.