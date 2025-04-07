Random Thoughts: baseball, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Guardiana, a big contract extension, ballpark foods, UConn, primetime vs. afternoon, Travis Hunter and Ohio State’s quarterback race.

Good news/bad news

As far as the Cincinnati Reds are concerned, there’s good news and bad news.

The good news is that entering Monday night, the Reds have allowed just 38 runs, by far the fewest in the National League Central Division. The bad news is Cincinnati has scored just 39 runs, the second fewest in the division. Before an 11 run outburst on Saturday, the Reds scored 2, 2, 0, 0 and 0 runs in their other five games.

I can’t help things will pick up at the plate sooner instead of later.

Cleveland Guardians

For Reds fans upset about the team’s offensive production, keep in mind it’s worse in Cleveland right now. The Guardians have scored just 34 runs, second fewest in the AL Central and have allowed 51 runs, most in the division.

Cleveland is 3-6 and is playing its home opener against the White Sox today.

Big extension

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the front office have agreed to a 14-year, $500 million contract extension.

I don’t begrudge anyone making money, but this just makes me wonder how long it’ll be until the first $1 billion contract is announced.

Ballpark foods

Hot dogs, peanuts and popcorn may be traditional baseball food items but there are so many more options now. Personally, I’m fine with a hot dog or two at a game but I enjoy seeing the new creations ballparks around MLB offer each year. Here are two I would happily try this year:

The Daddy Mac Dog (Houston Astros) – A footlong beef frank with macaroni and cheese, barbecue sauce, crispy dill pickle and chopped brisket.

The Broomstick Burrito (Texas Rangers) – It’s made with a 26-inch tortilla filled with rice, beans, seasoned taco meat, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream.

UConn

I sort of expected UConn to defeat South Carolina during Sunday’s NCAA women’s national championship game. I didn’t expect an 82-59 blowout or anything close to that.

Prime time vs. afternoon

I saw a Tweet (an X? What do we call these?) about how the women’s national championship game should have been in prime time, like the men’s game.

How about this – why not have the men’s national championship game on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon too? Maybe I’m getting old but it’s much easier to watch a game like that in the afternoon instead of prime time. Who really wants an 8:50 p.m. tipoff?

Travis Hunter

The word is the Cleveland Browns are leaning toward taking WR/CB Travis Hunter of Colorado with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft. A lot of fans are excited about a two-way player.

Regardless of which team picks him, has it occurred to anyone else that he won’t be a two-way player in the NFL? He projects primarily as a cornerback. Oh sure, he may get some snaps at wide receiver but how long does anyone think he’d hold up going both ways in the NFL?

There’s a reason there aren’t full time two-way players in the NFL and haven’t been for decades. As talented as he may be, Hunter almost certainly won’t break that streak.

OSU QB battle

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Julian Sayin and Lincoln Keinholz are neck-and-neck in the quarterback race. What else is he going to say? Any mention that one is ahead of the other will likely send the one who’s not ahead to the transfer portal. Remember, he did the same thing with Kyle McCord and Devin Brown two years ago. A lot of coaches do it.

Personally, I’m very intrigued by Keinholz. To me, even with very little game prep or reps, he looked light years ahead of Devin Brown in the ill-fated Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri in 2024. I know, OSU, scored a grand total of three points in the game. He still showed some encouraging flashes. It won’t be a shock, at least to me, if he eventually wins the QB battle.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.